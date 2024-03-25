UN passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza as US abstains

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the first time since the conflict began after the United States took the rare decision to withhold its veto on the issue.

The resolution, which was backed by 14 nations, demands an immediate cease-fire during the month of Ramadan and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The decision to abstain from the vote represents a major shift in US policy, which has used its permanent member status on the Security Council to veto three previous resolutions demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, even as the death toll reached tens of thousands.

The abstention provoked an immediate response from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who cancelled a planned visit to Washington DC by a high-level delegation in protest, and accused the US of “retreating” from what he said had been a “principled position”.

It follows months of increasing pressure on president Joe Biden’s administration from within his own party, as well as from international allies, to do more to pressure its close ally Israel to limit its offensive in Gaza as the death toll passes 32,000 and more than one million people in the besieged territory are on the brink of famine.

The move is likely to further raise tensions between the US and Israel, who have been engaged in a public rift over Israeli plans to invade the Gazan city of Rafah., where more than one million Palestinians are now sheltering after being displaced from elsewhere in Gaza.

Responding to US opposition to the plan to attack the city last week, Mr Netanyahu said the operation would happen with or without US support.

“I hope to do that with the support of the United States, but if we need to, we will do it alone,” he said following a meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

The US has blocked three previous UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire, including one last month backed by Arab states for which it was the only country on the 15-member council to issue its veto. Since 1945, the US has vetoed 89 Security Council resolutions in total — more than half of those have been resolutions critical of Israel.

Nonetheless, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters following the vote: “Our vote does not — and I repeat, does not — represent a shift in our policy.”

“We’ve been clear ... we’ve been consistent in our support for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal ... we wanted to get to a place where we could support that resolution,” he said before adding that the US could not support it because it did not include “key language that we think is essential” such as a condemnation of Hamas.

It comes just days after the Security Council failed to pass a US-submitted resolution that declared the “imperative” of an “immediate and sustained ceasefire,” but did not make it a legally binding demand.