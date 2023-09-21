Watch live as Zelensky meets with Biden at White House

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday 21 September.

The president of Ukraine has spent the day in Washington, where he visited Congress and the US Pentagon before travelling to see Mr Biden.

Senate majority leader Charles E. Schumer and House speaker Kevin McCarthy were expected to host Mr Zelensky in separate meetings on Capitol Hill.

His whirlwind visit to Washington was made to shore up US support for Ukraine, as Mr Zelensky is facing some Republicans who are now questioning the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces.

Lawmakers needed confidence that there was a clear strategy for victory for Ukraine, House foreign affairs chairman Michael McCaul said ahead of his visit.

The Ukrainians have a solid war plan, and “they are winning,” another lawmaker quoted him as assuring them during his visit to Congress, which came at a time that the world is watching Western support for Kyiv.