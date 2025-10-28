Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas has launched a lawsuit against manufacturers of Tylenol, claiming they deceived customers by failing to mention unproven risks to pregnant women - claims that were first made by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. weeks ago.

On Tuesday, State Attorney General Ken Paxton parroted allegations by Kennedy that the pain medication “leads to a significantly increased risk of autism and other disorders,” which have been strongly refuted by medical professionals.

Paxton is suing Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue, two companies that produce Tylenol, saying they “deceptively marketed” it to pregnant mothers despite being aware of the alleged risks of early exposure to acetaminophen – the active ingredient in the drug.

“Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks. These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets,” Paxton said in a press release Tuesday.

“Additionally, seeing that the day of reckoning was coming, Johnson & Johnson attempted to escape responsibility by illegally offloading their liability onto a different company. By holding Big Pharma accountable for poisoning our people, we will help Make America Healthy Again.”

open image in gallery Texas has launched a lawsuit against manufacturers of Tylenol, claiming they deceived customers by failing to mention unsubstantiated risks to pregnant women, that have been pushed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ( AP )

At a press conference last month, Kennedy and President Donald Trump announced that a link between autism and the use of the pain reliever acetaminophen had been established, and warned pregnant women not to take Tylenol.

Despite objections from medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the remarks were seized upon by the MAGA faithful and lawmakers in more conservative states.

Announcing the lawsuit, Paxton claimed that “for decades” Johnson & Johnson had “willfully ignored and attempted to silence the science that prenatal and early-childhood exposure to their acetaminophen products can cause Autism and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in children.”

The marketing of Tylenol as a safe medication for pregnant women allegedly violated Texas consumer protection law, Paxton’s office said.

Johnson & Johnson also violated the Texas Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act by “fraudulently transferring liabilities arising from Tylenol to a separate company, Kenvue, in order to shield their assets against lawsuits arising from the harmful impact Tylenol had on children,” the suit added.

In a statement shared with The Independent a spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson said: “Johnson & Johnson divested its consumer health business years ago, and all rights and liabilities associated with the sale of its over-the-counter products, including Tylenol (acetaminophen), are owned by Kenvue.”

The Independent has contacted Kenvue for comment on the lawsuit.

open image in gallery At a press conference last month, Kennedy and Donald Trump announced that a link between autism and the use of the pain reliever acetaminophen had been established, and warned pregnant women not to take Tylenol. ( Reuters )

In a statement following the original remarks by Kennedy and Trump, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists warned that pain and fever can be harmful when left untreated during pregnancy.

“The conditions people use acetaminophen to treat during pregnancy are far more dangerous than any theoretical risks and can create severe morbidity and mortality for the pregnant person and the fetus,” the group said in a statement.

Decades of research have shown no direct connection between autism and acetaminophen.

“Advising pregnant women not to take Tylenol is simply highly irresponsible,” Dr. Helen Tager-Flusberg, professor emerita at Boston University and head of the Coalition of Autism Scientists, told The Independent.