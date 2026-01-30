Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic lawmakers are concerned about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard being present for a recent FBI-executed search warrant of an election’s office in Fulton County - despite her role typically not being involved in such investigations.

As the chief of intelligence, Gabbard’s role is typically focused on overseeing the U.S.’s 18 spy agencies, such as the CIA and NSA, and then making recommendations on national security matters.

But Wednesday Gabbard appeared somewhat discreetly at the raid, dressed in a plain black coat while wearing a baseball cap.

“I think much of the American public, are quite reasonably alarmed and asking questions after the Director of National Intelligence was spotted, bizarrely and personally lurking in an FBI evidence truck in Fulton County, Georgia yesterday,” Senator Jon Osoff said during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday.

Osoff urged his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to figure out if Gabbard is “straying far outside of [her] lane.”

open image in gallery Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was seen at the site of the raid in plain clothing despite the search warrant being executed by the FBI. Her appearance has raised questions about the raid ( REUTERS )

On social media, Colorado Rep. Jason Crow criticized Gabbard for ”spending her time raiding the Fulton County, Georgia election center to feed Donald Trump’s delusion,” rather than keeping the U.S. “safe from foreign adversaries.”

Gabbard, a former Democratic representative, is a more recent ally to President Donald Trump. Despite endorsing Biden in 2020, she has unwaveringly agreed to assist Trump in investigating the presidential election to prove his false claims of fraud as a member of his cabinet.

For years, Trump has falsely asserted he won the 2020 election and promoted conspiracy theories, ignoring established facts established from independent inquiries and determinations from judges and lawmakers.

Since returning to power, he has sought to use his authority to rewrite history and it appears Gabbard is playing a central role in executing that, seemingly as she tries to earn her place in the administration.

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Thursday evening Gabbard had “no reason” to be at the raid.

“If you look at the Homeland Security Act of 2002, which created the position of the Director of National Intelligence… the DNI has no operational role, not in intelligence and certainly not in domestic law enforcement,” McCabe said on CNN.

open image in gallery Gabbard’s primary focus has been on election integrity and determining vulnerabilities in voting systems – despite her role being Director of National Intelligence ( AFP/Getty )

Virginia Senator Mark Werner similarly questioned Gabbard’s presence and pointed out that she had not been involved with foreign incidents, such as the recent capture of the former Venezuelan leader.

In response to the questions about Gabbard’s presence, Olivia Coleman, the press secretary for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said that Gabbard “recognizes that election security is essential for the integrity of our republic and our nation’s security.”

Coleman said Gabbard plays a “vital role” in identifying “vulnerabilities” in critical infrastructure, such as voting systems.

An official in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence referred to a U.S. statue that authorizes the director to oversee a national counterintelligence officer who, among other tasks, can address risks “posed by foreign powers to election infrastructure.”

However, that statute refers specifically to risks “posed by foreign powers” – not domestic.

A U.S. official familiar with the search warrant executed in Fulton County said it authorized agents to look for physical ballot, voter rolls, ballot images and tabulator tapes from that year. It’s reportedly part of a large investigation into whether election records were destroyed or fraudulent votes were submitted.