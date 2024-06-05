Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has released a statement about the shocking murder of her aunt, Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard.

Sinavaiana-Gabbard, a 78-year-old prominent poet in the US territory of American Samoa, is thought to have been murdered by her protege Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, after an argument broke out between the two at a theater. Police claim that Figiel stabbed and beat her victim with a hammer, before fleeing the scene. She turned herself in to police two days later.

The former congresswoman posted on Instagram that the death of her aunt sent “shockwaves” through the Gabbard family.

“The news of her horrific death sent shockwaves through our family. We miss her, cherish the happy memories we shared, and are keeping her in our prayers. Life is short. Hold close the ones you love, and make the most of every day we are blessed with life,” wrote Gabbard.

“My aunt Caroline was my dad’s only sister, and the only relative of ours who lived in Hawaii when I was growing up. I spent a lot of time with her as a kid at her cottage in the back of Manoa valley where she often shared her poetry with me, and encouraged me to pursue my own writing.”

Tulsi Gabbard, pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Though the two were close during Gabbard’s childhood, her aunt later denounced the politician’s right-wing turn following her failed presidential run and exit from the House of Representatives in 2021. A year after she left Congress, Gabbard also announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party.

“I find my niece’s apparent penchant for parroting extremist toadies such as Tucker Carlson and vile ‘strongmen’ such as Vladimir Putin, to be problematic and deeply troubling,” Sinavaiana-Gabbard told The Independent in 2022.

Gabbard is considered to be in the running to serve as Donald Trump’s vice president should he win the 2024 White House race, given her onetime popularity with younger progressive voters and her newfound appeal on the right. Gabbard said last week at an event in California that she would be “honored” to accept the role if asked.

Dr Carolina Sinavaiana Gabbard with her brother Mike Gabbard, a Hawaiian state senator ( Supplied )

“I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving our country and if asked to serve in that way, I’d be honored,” the former congresswoman said.

Figiel, a renowned playwright on the island territory, is charged with murder. She’s due to appear in court next month, according to local media.

Sinavaiana-Gabbard is also related to Mike Gabbard, a senator in Hawaii’s state legislature.

“Caroline was my best friend as a teenager,” he told Spectrum News. “She helped me considerably during my rebellious stage of adolescence.”

“I was very proud of her accomplishments as a writer and poet,” he continued. “I love her deeply and wish her well as she continues her journey. While I sincerely forgive the murderer of this horrific crime, I’m hoping justice will be served, and that person will be punished to the full extent of the law.”