Employees of a clothing brand that appears to be popular among Republicans in Washington, D.C., aren’t happy about serving some of their high-profile clients, according to a new report.

An employee at the clothing store Tuckernuck told The Daily Beast some workers in Washington are in a “constant back and forth” over serving some of their customers. The brand has been worn by high-profile conservatives, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Second Lady Usha Vance, the outlet reports.

“For me and others in D.C., it is kind of a constant back and forth, sharing a space with these people, and it’s not appropriate when you’re serving these people to address what you’re kind of thinking in your head,” the anonymous Tuckernuck employee told The Daily Beast. “We all have to keep the lights on somehow.”

The unnamed Tuckernuck employee specifically pointed to Leavitt: “I have a hard time, you know, with Karoline [Leavitt].”

“Her kind of day-to-day is very much against my morals and values,” the employee added.

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly wore Tuckernuck's Black Metallic Bouclé Mini Dress in April ( Getty Images )

The Daily Beast reports both Leavitt and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have been spotted shopping at Tuckernuck in Washington.

Leavitt was seen wearing the brand’s Black Metallic Bouclé Mini Dress in April, while Second Lady Usha Vance was spotted wearing Tuckernuck’s Black Jacquard Puff Sleeve Midi Darcy Dress in May when she met Pope Leo XIV, according to The Daily Beast.

The Independent has contacted Leavitt, Noem and Vance for comment.

Axios reported on Tuckernuck’s popularity among conservatives in October. The brand’s red Jackie dress even went viral in 2024 and was spotted several times at that year’s Republican National Convention, according to the outlet.

open image in gallery Second Lady Usha Vance reportedly wore a Tuckernuck dress when she met Pope Leo XIV in May ( Vatican Media )

Many have joked about the dress’s popularity on social media.

“First sighting of the red Tuckernuck dress at @GOPconvention: Monday at 9:18am,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly posted on July 15, 2024.

“Someone needs to do an exposé on the absolute chokehold the Tuckernuck shift dress has on the Capitol Hill girlies rn,” Capitol Hill reporter Victoria Knight posted on July 11, 2024. Her post was liked more than 1,000 times.

Tuckernuck’s co-founder told Axios in October the brand is apolitical and the Jackie dress was popular among customers across the political spectrum.

“We're obviously not at all a political brand," co-founder Madeline Grayson told the outlet. "People [of] all ages, all political affiliations, all parts of the country are wearing [the Jackie] dress."

The Independent has contacted Tuckernuck for comment.