European diplomats ‘terrified’ at prospect of Trump winning in 2024, report says

European diplomats are not overlooking the possibility that Donald Trump might secure a second term in the Oval Office if he gets re-elected in 2024 and they are actively formulating backup strategies in case this scenario materialises, according to a report.

The discussions around Mr Trump’s return to the White House have become an important topic of discussion in private conversations with some calling it “terrifying”, the New York Times reported.

Steven Everts, a European Union diplomat who is set to become the director of the European Union Institute for Security Studies, told the outlet that they were relieved by president Joe Biden’s response to the Ukraine war.

But they are now “forced to confront the Trump question again”.

“It’s slightly terrifying, it’s fair to say,” he said.

He noted that the US plays an important role in European security and now they “have to think again about what this means for our own politics, for European defence and for Ukraine itself”.

The discussions around fall out of Mr Trump’s return to power are intensifying as the former president is emerging as a strong challenger for the Republican presidential nomination and tying up with Mr Biden’s popularity in opinion polls despite a slew of indictments against him.

Fresh polling conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that almost two-thirds of Republicans, specifically 63 per cent, are now expressing their desire for the former president to run for office again.

This marked a marginal increase from April’s figure of 55 per cent, which was recorded when Mr Trump was beginning to confront a string of criminal allegations. Additionally, the favourability rating for Mr Trump among Republicans has climbed, with seven in 10 respondents holding a positive opinion of him, up from the 60 reported two months earlier.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts as he greets supporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on 12 Auguts (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The realisation is not lost upon the Western Europeans, especially in Germany, particularly due to the notable animosity that Mr Trump appears to harbour towards the country.

Mr Trump’s second innings as a president “would be different from the first, and much worse,” Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff, a former German government official told the newspaper.

“Trump has experience now and knows what levers to pull, and he’s angry,” he said.

He said that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel knew how to deal with Mr Trump and talked about “managing the man”.

One of the primary worries for US allies pertains to the potential impact of a comeback by the president on Ukraine’s conflict with Russia’s invasion, a situation that holds significance for all European nations involved.

During his presidency, Mr Trump threatened to withdraw Washington’s membership from Nato and withheld assistance from Ukraine as it grappled with a Russian-supported rebellion, a matter that led to his initial impeachment.

He also gave the orders to withdraw thousands of US troops from Germany, a decision that was subsequently reversed by Mr Biden.

If Mr Trump returns to power in the 2024 elections, it would be possibly at a time when Ukraine would be deep in conflict with Russia, a country that has continued to make subtle and even direct threats of the use of nuclear weapons in the region.

Mr Trump had said he would end the war in a day with analysts saying it suggests that he would force Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.