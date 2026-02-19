Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is reportedly proposing to spend around $2 billion per year replicating the global health capabilities of the World Health Organization, after the U.S. finalized its exit from the UN agency last month.

The Department of Health and Human Services is reportedly driving the effort to build up the U.S. labs, data-sharing networks, and rapid-response systems that it previously had access to as part of the global health agency, unnamed officials told The Washington Post.

The figure is roughly triple the U.S.’s past annual contributions to the WHO, which averaged about $680 million in member dues and voluntary contributions.

The Independent has contacted HHS and the White House for comment.

President Trump has long criticized the agency, moving to leave in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, but that effort was retracted under the Biden administration. When Trump returned to the White House, he restarted the exit, citing, among other issues, “unfairly onerous payments” in a January 2025 executive order announcing his decision.

open image in gallery The Trump administration is reportedly looking to spend billions per year replicating the capabilities of the World Health Organization, which the U.S. officially left last month ( AFP/Getty )

The president has also criticized the WHO for missteps during the Covid outbreak, including a slow process to formally declare that the disease was airborne.

Public health experts sharply criticized the administration’s decision to leave the WHO, which America helped found and has often been its largest contributor, arguing the decision would leave the U.S. with less information and global capabilities to monitor and counteract disease, while international efforts to fight polio and improve children’s health would falter.

Dr. Ronald Nahass, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said last month the decision was "shortsighted and misguided" and "scientifically reckless,” while public health law expert Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University told the Associated Press the pullback was “the most ruinous presidential decision in my lifetime.”

open image in gallery President Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from a variety of longstanding multilateral agreements and institutions, substituting them with new bodies like the Board of Peace or favoring bilateral, one-off deals ( Reuters )

The U.S. also owes more than $100 million in dues for the years 2024 and 2025, according to the WHO.

President Trump’s decision to leave the WHO is part of a larger series of moves distancing the U.S. from a variety of multilateral institutions and treaties, many of which America helped establish.

The Republican created a “Board of Peace,” an alternative global diplomatic forum to the UN, and withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, while often frustrating NATO allies by threatening to take over Greenland.