Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Trump’s guest list as he hosts private White House dinner for Wall Street CEOs

Trump has held a series of private meetings with business leaders in recent months

Jarrett Renshaw
Wednesday 12 November 2025 11:58 EST
Trump addresses donors during dinner celebrating White House ballroom construction

President Donald Trump is expected to host a private dinner at the White House Wednesday with top business executives, including JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon.

The gathering, which will also include the Nasdaq chief executive, underscores Trump's effort to deepen ties with corporate leaders as his administration rolls out new initiatives aimed at strengthening U.S. capital markets and rebuilding critical domestic supply chains seen as vital to national security.

JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, has announced a decade-long, $1.5 trillion investment program aimed at industries central to U.S. national security and economic resilience, including supply chain and manufacturing, defense and aerospace, energy independence, and frontier technologies.

Under that plan, the bank will deploy up to $10 billion through direct equity and venture-capital investments specifically in U.S. companies critical to national security and economic resilience.

A White House official confirmed that Trump was meeting with financial leaders, but did not confirm a guest list.

Trump during a dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House on September 4, 2025 as he hosted tech and business leaders for dinner after they joined the first lady's meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force
Trump during a dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House on September 4, 2025 as he hosted tech and business leaders for dinner after they joined the first lady's meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CBS News was first to report the dinner.

Representatives for Nasdaq and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump has held a series of private meetings with business leaders in recent months as his administration seeks to promote economic growth while navigating tensions with global trading partners.

His broader economic agenda centers on expanding domestic production, reshoring key industries, and leveraging private-sector investment to secure the United States' position in high-tech manufacturing and energy supply chains.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in