Donald Trump may announce his running mate ahead of Thursday night’s debate.

Four people familiar with the planning told NBC News that the former president could share his VP pick sometime this week.

Trump has previously said that he would announce his running mate just before or during the Republican National Convention set to take place next month.

There have recently been discussions within the Trump campaign about moving up the announcement, but those familiar with the talks also noted that the timeline hasn’t been confirmed and that the announcement may yet take place closer to the convention.

Trump is set to be in Atlanta on Thursday for the first debate with President Joe Biden. On Friday, he’s scheduled to speak at a rally in Virginia.

The Republican National Convention is less than a month away, scheduled to start on 15 July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On 11 July, only four days before the start of the convention, Trump is set to be sentenced after his conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult actor Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

Trump may announce his running mate pick this week ( REUTERS )

In the wake of the publishing of the Access Hollywood tape, on which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women, Daniels alleged that she had had an affair with Trump in 2006. The former president has rejected the claim.

Trump said late last week that he has decided who he will choose as his running mate and that the VP pick will be at the debate in Atlanta on Thursday. Possible VP picks North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Senator JD Vance, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio are all set to be in Atlanta. Out of the three, Burgum is the only one who challenged Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination but his campaign was shortlived.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is seen as one of the possible picks ( Getty Images )

Those familiar with the discussions on when to announce the running mate differed on what timeline Trump will choose, with one saying that the former president wants a full ticket before the debate. Another added that Trump would relish the opportunity to distract Biden just before they face off but said that it could prompt logistical and political problems.

A third person told NBC that opinions began to move away from announcing the running mate at the start of the convention early last week.

Trump spokesperson Brian Hughes told NBC on Tuesday, “As President Trump has said himself, the top criteria in selecting a vice president is a strong leader who will make a great president for eight years after his next four-year term concludes.”

Senator Marco Rubio is reportedly one of the contenders ( Getty Images )

He added: “But anyone telling you they know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless that person is named Donald J. Trump.”

Observers have noted that the former president is likely to want a running mate who does well on TV, can hold his own in a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, but who won’t outshine Trump.

Senator JD Vance is reported to be considered as a possible VP pick ( Getty Images )

In 2016, former Vice President Mike Pence was announced as Trump’s running mate days before the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pence and Trump had a high-profile falling out after the then-Vice President refused to aid Trump in his scheme to overturn the 2020 election during the certification of the Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021. During the ensuing insurrection, Trump supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” as they laid siege to the Capitol.

The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.