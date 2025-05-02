Trump is renaming Veterans Day to honor World War I soldiers - but nobody knows why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump announced he is renaming Veterans Day to “Victory Day” to honor World War I soldiers and “celebrate” how America “won both wars.”

Veterans Day, which takes place on November 11, was originally called Armistice Day in the U.S. by then-President Woodrow Wilson to honor “the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.” It was later renamed Veterans Day to honor all American military veterans.

The president also revealed he wants to change the name of VE-Day on May 8 to “Victory Day for World War II.”

“Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II,” Trump reasoned on Truth Social. “I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump announced that he wants to change the names of Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and VE Day on May 8 to ‘Victory Day’ for World War I and World War II, respectively. ( Getty Images )

It is unclear how Trump will go about changing the names, as he has not yet signed an executive order.

“We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything,” Trump added. “That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

Critics were quick to point out that while the war in Europe came to an end when Germany surrendered on May 8, America continued to fight the Japanese in World War II until August 15, 1945.

“We won World War II on August 15, 1945 when the Japanese surrendered,” former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann said in a post on X. “Trump is a complete moron.”

open image in gallery Critics called Trump out on social media, with many suggesting he had confused some dates. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Sometimes Trump comes up with things so monumentally stupid even I’m at a loss for words,” former Army officer and MeidasTouch podcast host Fred Wellman said on X. “He wants to take away Veterans Day. He thinks WWII ended on May 8th. This is all so ridiculous.”

“Just embarrassing,” Larry Sabota, director of UVA’s Center for Politics, said. “Trump doesn't even know the basic facts about WWI and WWII.”

Trump’s claim that America “did more than any other country by far” is also likely to ruffle Russian feathers. In Russia, Victory Day is held on May 9 to mark the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

“Nazi Germany surrendered in May 1945. For Americans, the Second World War would rage for three more months, until VJ Day in August,” David Frum, a writer at The Atlantic, said. “But for Russians and those influenced by them, "Victory Day" falls in May. Trump follows the Russian practice, not the American.”

Meanwhile, plans have emerged for a huge military parade to mark Trump’s birthday in June. The Army plans call from more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and possibly a couple thousand civilians, according to The Associated Press.