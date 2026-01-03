Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump says the United States will “run” Venezuela after a military operation captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife, shocking the world with an overnight attack that marked the culmination of a months-long pressure campaign against the nation’s leader.

The U.S. president said an interim “group” with top administration officials will “run” the country for “a period of time” until the United States determines a “peaceful and just transition” can take place.

That group appears to include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, CIA director John Ratcliffe, and General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump did not rule out the possibility of American “boots on the ground,” though he suggested U.S. military assets will be present “as it pertains to oil.”

But the president said little about how his administration would “run” the South American nation, which has the largest oil reserves in the world. He said only that the operation “won’t cost us anything” because American oil companies would enter the country to rebuild its oil and gas infrastructure.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said his administration will ‘run’ Venezuela until a ‘peaceful’ transition can take place after US military forces captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife January 3 ( REUTERS )

“The oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust, for a long period of time,” Trump said. “We’re going to have our very large U.S. oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken oil infrastructure, and start making money.”

He claimed Venezuela “stole our oil” after the country nationalized its oil industry.

Pressed on how the seizure of Venezuelan oil aligns with his “America first” agenda, Trump told a reporter that “we want to surround ourselves with good neighbors.”

“We need that for ourselves, we need that for the world,” he said. “We're in the oil business...We’ll be selling large amounts of oil to other countries.”

What happens next after a series of escalating attacks and threats of regime change hinges on the responses from Venezuelan officials, regional governments and armed forces in an increasingly volatile situation amid the possibility of further American intervention.

The Trump administration’s apparent attempt to seize Venezuela’s oil reserves “is not a legitimate basis for toppling a government,” according to Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Service Committee.

“It violates international law and has failed catastrophically in the past,” he said. “Pursuing regime change without the consent of the American people is a reckless overreach and an abuse of power.”

Chevron, among the leading private oil companies operating in Venezuela, where it has maintained several projects for more than a century, said in a statement Saturday that it supports a “peaceful, lawful transition that promotes stability and economic recovery.”

The company is offering its “experience and presence to strengthen U.S. energy security.”

open image in gallery Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, which the Trump administration appears prepared to seize and sell to other nations ( AP )

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president and could hold elections within 30 days, under Venezuela’s constitution.

She denied the Trump administration’s claims that she plans to help the U.S. government run the country, despite Trump saying she is “essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again.”

“There is only one president in this country, and his name is Nicolas Maduro Moros,” Rodriguez said in remarks Saturday.

She said Venezuela’s government is open to resuming a relationship with the Trump administration, but only within the framework of international and Venezuelan law.

“That is the only type of relationship I will accept, after they have attacked and militarily assaulted our beloved nation,” she said.

Venezuela declared a state of emergency after the attacks in the capital of Caracas and in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

The nation “rejects, repudiates and denounces” U.S. military aggression, according to the communications ministry, which called on “all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.”

open image in gallery Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has condemned US attacks while the nation’s government called on the nation’s social and political forces to mobilize ( AFP via Getty Images )

Maduro’s capture follows Trump’s months-long military campaign against his regime, including a lethal series of attacks on boats off Venezuela’s coast, a massive build up of naval vessels in the region, and armed forces seizing Venezuelan oil tankers.

Officials have offered varying justifications for attacks that have killed more than 100 people over the last five months while suggesting regime change was imminent. The Trump administration claims the boats are trafficking illicit drugs into the United States, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in a recent interview that the campaign is designed to get Maduro to “cry uncle.”

But those strikes “failed to break Maduro’s inner circle, and Washington has now shifted from operations at sea to direct action on Venezuelan territory,” according to Tiziano Breda, senior analyst for Latin America at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), a conflict monitoring and research group.

Venezuela has so far avoided direct confrontation with U.S forces, “but deployments on the streets point to efforts to contain unrest,” Breda said Saturday.

open image in gallery The Trump administration did not mention opposition figures Edmundo Gonzalez nor Maria Corina Machado as the US president announced plans to ‘run’ Venezuela ( AFP via Getty Images )

Interior minister Diosdado Cabello, among the most powerful figures in the country after Maduro, is similarly targeted by the Department of Justice and could face fierce resistance from U.S. forces.

Exiled opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez was recognized by Joe Biden’s administration as the “true winner” of the 2024 presidential election in which Maduro declared victory. And Maria Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who has supported the Trump campaign against Maduro, won a 2023 opposition primary to face Maduro, whose administration subsequently barred her from running.

Trump did not mention either of them as potential successors in his remarks Saturday. He said Machado “doesn’t have the support inside the country or the respect.”

“A smooth transition remains unlikely, and the risk of resistance from pro-regime armed groups — including elements within the military and Colombian rebel networks active in the country — remains high,” Breda added.

The attacks “create a worrisome precedent for the region,” according to the Washington Office on Latin America, a long-running human rights research and advocacy organization, which warned that the Trump administration’s “gunboat diplomacy” and “disregard for international law” not only damages U.S. standing but escalates tensions in an already-boiling environment.

“It is essential that efforts from Venezuelans and the international community now focus on de-escalating tensions, protecting civilians, and producing a peaceful and democratic transition,” the group said Saturday.