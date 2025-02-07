Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unions representing United States Agency for International Development workers are suing Donald Trump and his administration following an unprecedented attack against the global aid agency, which supports dozens of life-saving missions in more than 100 countries.

Thousands of USAID employees are imminently expected to lose their jobs as Trump’s administration, with Elon Musk’s guidance, make visceral cuts across government agencies.

A lawsuit filed by government employee unions on Thursday seeks to block Trump’s “unconstitutional and illegal actions” that “have systematically dismantled” the agency, creating a “humanitarian crisis” and imperling national security while jeopardizing thousands of jobs

The complaint, filed by Public Citizen Litigation Group and Democracy Forward on behalf of the American Foreign Service Association and American Federation of Government Employees, stresses that the “not a single one” of the administration’s actions received congressional approval, running afoul of

“Given the severe ongoing harms suffered by plaintiffs and defendants’ intent to inflict imminent future harm, plaintiffs now file this Complaint and will seek a temporary restraining order directing Defendants to reverse these unlawful actions and to halt any further steps to dissolve the agency until the Court has an opportunity to more fully consider the issues on the merits,” the lawsuit states.

“This reckless decision is sowing chaos and fear” while endangering USAID staff around the world, according to Randy Chester, vice president of the American Foreign Service Association, which represents nearly 2,000 foreign service officers who work with USAID.

The “sudden disorganizing chaotic departure” will also have enormous taxpayer costs; repatriating Americans abroad will cost at least $20 million, according to Chester.

The administration’s abrupt decimation of the agency is “a profound moral stain,” according to Lauren Bateman, an attorney with Public Citizen Litigation Group.

The administration’s “unlawful seizure” of the agency has “generated a global humanitarian crisis,” imperling the mission of the agency and stopping the delivery of “life-saving food, medicine and other support to people all over the world,” according to Democracy Forward’s Robin Thurston.

The employee unions sued the administration shortly after the announcement that only 294 USAID personnel would be spared from the agency’s 10,000-plus staff.

A memo on the agency’s website earlier this week noted that nearly the entire workforce would be put on “administrative leave” by the end of the week, with only a small number of “designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs” who would be exempt.

USAID workers abroad, which account for roughly two-thirds of the agency’s staff, will “be offered optional and fully reimbursed return travel to the United States within 30 days,” though “personnel are not required to accept Agency-sponsored travel or to return to the United States within any specific deadline.”

“Beyond 30 days, however, Agency funded and arranged return travel may not be available unless an individualized exception is sought and granted,” the memo states.

“Thank you for your service,” it reads.

Musk has said he wants to feed USAID “into the woodchipper while baselessly smearing the agency as a “criminal organization” and a “radical-left political psy op.”

“The agency’s collapse has had disastrous humanitarian consequences,” according to the complaint. “Among countless other consequences of defendants’ reckless dissolution of the

agency, halting USAID work has shut down efforts to prevent children from dying of malaria, stopped pharmaceutical clinical trials, and threatened a global resurgence in HIV. Deaths are inevitable. Already, 300 babies that would not have had HIV, now do. Thousands of girls and women will die from pregnancy and childbirth. Without judicial intervention, it will only get worse.”

The lawsuit is the latest facing the Trump administration, which has been hit with an avalanche of litigation within his first three weeks in the White House.

Two federal judges have blocked his executive order attempting to unilaterally redefine the 14th Amendment’s birthright citizenship clause. Judges have also stalled his attempts to freeze federal funding and struck down parts of an executive order that would have forced incarcerated transgender women to move into men’s prisons without access to gender-affirming healthcare.