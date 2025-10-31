Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump says he’s not considering strikes inside Venezuela as part of his war against drug trafficking, at least for now.

The United States has built up a large military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, with fighter jets, warships and thousands of troops.

That presence will significantly expand in the coming weeks with the arrival of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group.

On Friday, when asked by reporters on Air Force One if media reports that he was considering strikes within Venezuela were true, Trump said: "No."

It was not immediately clear if Trump was ruling out future strikes inside Venezuela or simply saying no final decision had been made yet.

Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport on October 31, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida ( Samuel Corum/Getty Images )

AT LEAST 14 BOATS ALREADY TARGETED

In recent weeks, Trump has publicly said his administration will carry out strikes against drug-related targets inside Venezuela.

"The land is going to be next," Trump told reporters last week.

The U.S. campaign in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific has already targeted at least 14 boats that Washington said were involved in the illegal drug trade, killing 61 people. Trump has previously confirmed he has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

While the exact timing of any land strikes is unclear, officials close to Trump had suggested it could be soon.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a senior Republican lawmaker, on Sunday said Trump had told him the administration planned to brief lawmakers on military operations against Venezuela and Colombia when he returned from his trip to Asia.

Trump returned to Washington on Thursday.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the military had provided a range of options, including strikes against military facilities inside Venezuela, such as runways.

DRUG TIES ALLEGED

The Venezuelan opposition, watchdog groups and some Latin American neighbors have long accused the Venezuelan government - especially the military - of having ties to the drug trade, particularly in the country's west, along the border with Colombia. President Nicolas Maduro's government has always denied any criminal connections.

Maduro has repeatedly alleged that the U.S. is hoping to drive him from power.

The two main leaders of Venezuela's opposition are increasingly divided over looming U.S. actions targeting the country, even as a crackdown against opposition figures continues, politicians and analysts say.

Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups.

Ongoing strikes against the alleged drug boats have raised alarm among some Democratic lawmakers who question whether they adhere to the laws of war.