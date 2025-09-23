Watch live: Trump makes first UN General Assembly speech since 2020
Watch live as Donald Trump addresses the United Nations for the first time since 2020 on Tuesday (23 September).
During his speech, the US president is expected to take aim at “globalist institutions” and lay out his “vision for the world”, the White House has said.
He will address the body, which the Trump administration withdrew from earlier this year, after President Lula of Brazil speaks first. It is part of a longstanding tradition in which Brazilian leaders speak first.
His speech comes at a contentious moment for nternational relations after France joined the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal in recoginsing a Palestinian state. Karoline Leavitt has not mentioned whether Mr Trump will address Gaza during his speech on Tuesday.
However, he will discuss "historic accomplishments in just eight months, including the ending of seven global wars and conflicts”, Ms Leavitt said.
After his speech, the US president will hold one-on-one meetings with UN secretary general António Guterres and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the EU.
