Trump reveals new date to sign Ukraine minerals deal, weeks after Oval Office ambush on Zelensky derailed it

Andrew Feinberg
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 17 April 2025 14:23 EDT
Comments
President Donald Trump meets with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump meets with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP)

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and Ukraine would sign an agreement giving America access to much of Ukraine’s mineral wealth next week, more than a month after a planned White House signing ceremony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was aborted after a disastrous meeting between him and Trump in the Oval Office.

Trump announced the revived agreement and said it would be signed a week from today as he spoke to reporters alongside Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni on Thursday.

“Well, we have a minerals deal, which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday ... and I assume they're going to live up to the deal, so we'll see,” he said.

More follows...

