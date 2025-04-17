President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and Ukraine would sign an agreement giving America access to much of Ukraine’s mineral wealth next week, more than a month after a planned White House signing ceremony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was aborted after a disastrous meeting between him and Trump in the Oval Office.
Trump announced the revived agreement and said it would be signed a week from today as he spoke to reporters alongside Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni on Thursday.
“Well, we have a minerals deal, which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday ... and I assume they're going to live up to the deal, so we'll see,” he said.
More follows...
