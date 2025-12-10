Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump was up late on Truth Social again on Tuesday night, firing out another batch of messages in the small hours, a week after a previous social media bender was followed by his nodding off during a cabinet meeting.

Rather than rest after delivering a marathon address to rallygoers in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, the start of an “Affordability Tour” at which he told citers that anxiety about the inflated cost of groceries was a Democratic “hoax,” the 79-year-old once more hit social media.

“There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me!,” he wrote in one lengthy post in defense of his health after it was questioned by The New York Times’s opinion writer Frank Bruni Monday.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump was up late again on social media on Tuesday, rather than getting some rest after his marathon speech to supporters in Pennsylvania ( Getty )

“My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best,” he added, going on to make a series of claims about his achievements in office this year.

He went on to complain about the Times’s reporting, arguing: “I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.’ They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it.”

The president followed that with a string of seven screenshots of posts from MAGA-leaning accounts in praise of his efforts before turning his attention to Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder shot dead on a Utah university campus in September.

“One month before a monster took him away from us, the Great Charlie Kirk finished his final Book, ‘Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life,’” Trump said.

“As Charlie often said, ‘If I’m to be known for anything, I want to be known for being courageous for my Faith.’ Charlie cared deeply about God and Country and, in this powerful book, his Wisdom, Courage, and Conviction inspires us all to turn to God for guidance against the Evil in this World, which we too can overcome, SO HELP US GOD. Get your copy today at 45books.com, or anywhere books are sold!”

45 Books is an imprint of Winning Team Publishing, co-founded by the president’s son Donald Trump Jr and Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador to India.

After “ReTruthing” his earlier post about the Times, Trump appears to have signed off, offering no comment on his candidate Emilio Gonzalez losing the race for Miami mayor to Democrat Eileen Higgins, making her the first left-leaning leader of the Florida city in almost 30 years.

open image in gallery The late Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on a Utah university campus in September ( AP )

The president’s late night comes a week on from his engaging in a 150-message spree that was followed, the next day, by his appearing to doze off in a cabinet meeting while being briefed by his assembled secretaries.

While one Fox News analyst fancifully compared Trump’s snoozing to one of the tactical power naps favored by the great inventor Thomas Edison, the episode once more cast doubt on the president’s health and erratic sleep schedule, particularly given his advanced age.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has previously marveled at Trump’s apparent lack of need for sleep, discussing the subject during an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast earlier this year.

“None of us can keep up with him; we always joke,” she said. “I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.

“There aren’t enough hours in the day for any of us.”

Trump’s personal physician said in 2018, during his first term, that he slept only four to five hours a night, well short of the seven to nine hours recommended for men of his age.