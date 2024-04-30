Trump trial live: Ex-president removes Truth Social posts after being hit with $9k fine for breaking gag order
Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, testifies about details of hush money agreement
Donald Trump’s hush money trial got back underway with further testimony from Gary Farro, the banker for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen who took the stand at the end of last week. Cohen was instrumental in making a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair with Mr Trump.
Judge Juan Merchan began proceedings began on Tuesday by saying he would give the trial a day off to allow Mr Trump to attend his son Barron Trump’s high school graduation before ruling that he found the former president in contempt of court on nine of the first ten violations of the gag order, fining him $1,000 for each.
Further violations may result in “an incarceratory punishment”.
Meanwhile, over the weekend Mr Trump met with Ron DeSantis to resolve their differences after a bruising primary rivalry. The Florida governor’s campaign for the GOP nomination ended in disappointment and the former president now hopes to capitalise on his influence with Sunshine State conservative donors.
How much influence did the release of that tape have on the Stormy Daniels story?
“So far as I’m aware, it had tremendous influence,” Davidson says. “Before the Access Hollywood tape there was little if any interest … It wasn’t until the Access Hollywood tape that interest sort of reached a crescendo."
October 8 2016 texts:
Davidson: Trump is fucked
What made you say that? "The Access Hollywood tape."
Howard: Wave the white flag. It’s over people!
Davidson testimony turns to Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels’ manager Gina Rodriguez received a call from “some jerk” about a story in TheDirty. com alleging she had an affair with Trump, Davidson testifies.
Who was that jerk?
“Michael Cohen.”
Davidson called Cohen at the Trump Organization, and “before I could get my name out, I was met with a barrage of insults, allegations, that went on for a quite a while”.
“I don’t think he was accusing us of anything. He was just screaming. He was upset that the story on TheDirty. com got published,” he says. “Finally, after he finished, I explained to him that I was calling because my client Stormy Daniels did not want the story published.”
June 30 2016 texts:
Howard: FYI Gina trying to hawk Stormy again.
Davidson: Lol - she’s trying to sell a story to you?
Howard: Yep.
There appeared to be “very little interest … in the marketability of the story,” Davidson says. “This continued through the summer, into the fall, where there was still very little interest despite the fact that Mr Trump’s notoriety was gaining.”
Enter the Access Hollywood story....
Steinglass asks Davidson about the exclusivity clauses in McDougal’s contract that hand life rights to AMI, to prevent the release of stories that he believed “would tend to hurt Donald Trump.”
On 8 August 2016, Davidson messaged Howard to let him know that he was telling ABC that McDougal was keeping her story quiet.
Davidson: Btw - they promised her a role on dancing with the stars. Season 578568655
“It was discussed a lot. There was an inference … but it was never guaranteed, never part of the deal,” according to Davidson.
Howard: Ha!
Howard: Payment will be made this week FYI - sooner rather than later. Is it going to you?
Still on 5 August:
Howard: Ok we are paying
Howard: Glad it all sorted
Howard: Fucken Jesus
“Just a frustrating deal for everybody involved. It was just a lot of heavy lifting,” Davidson says on the stand.
Davidson: Yes - I believe so. I told Cohen this never would’ve happened without you.
Howard: He’s hopeless. Oh well. Another one done!
Davidson emailed Cohen that same day. “Please call me at your convenience.”
OAN retracts article falsely claiming Michael Cohen had affair with Stormy Daniels
The far-right One America News Network has retracted an article that falsely stated that Michael Cohen had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Cohen facilitated a $130,000 hush money payment to Ms Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Court resumes after lunch
Court has resumed after lunch with Keith Davidson, the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, back on the stand.
Prosecutors are running through text messages between the witness and National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard regarding a deal for Ms McDougal over the summer of 2016 to hush up her alleged affair with Donald Trump.
August 2 2016
Davidson: I can’t believe they are asking me to go back for another 25 but they are. [T]He deal is accepted at 150k. Can u do that?
Howard: He just called me. Fuck it. Not my money. I’ll ask.
August 5 2016
Davidson: Cameron’s agreement wasn’t really even close to what we were expecting. Please review the red-line I just sent. Need to handle this quickly.
(Cameron was general counsel at AMI.)
Davidson now: “We had come to terms with AMI on the deal points … And that was negotiated between Dylan and I, and Dylan, content editor, handed it off to the legal department … They didn’t jive.”
Trump removes offending social media posts that violated gag order
During the court’s lunch break, and with less than an hour to go before Judge Merchan’s 2.15pm deadline, Donald Trump has removed the offending social media posts that were in violation of the gag order in the his hush money trial.
The former president was fined $1,000 for each of the posts, totalling $9,000 and was told that further violations could mean jail time...
Recap: Trump threatened with jail if he keeps violating gag order
The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial has threatened to throw him in jail if he continues to break the gag order in the case, after hitting him with a $9,000 fine for nine separate violations.
Moments before a second week of witness testimony began on Tuesday morning, New York justice Juan Merchan issued a brief order from the bench finding the former president in contempt of court and ordering $1,000 fines for nine offending Truth Social posts where he attacked witnesses in the case.
In his written order, the judge warned that Mr Trump could face an “incarceratory punishment” if he continues his “wilful violations” of the court’s order, if “necessary and appropriate under the circumstances”.
