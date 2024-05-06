✕ Close Donald Trump salutes during the American national anthem at the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial has resumed at Manhattan Criminal Court with Judge Juan Merchan finding the former president in contempt of court for a tenth time, fining him another $1,000 and warning the next violation of his gag order will result in jail time.

Last week’s session ended with emotional testimony from the former president’s one-time White House communication director Hope Hicks, who recounted her experiences serving his presidential campaign in October 2016 when the notorious Access Hollywood tape emerged and said Mr Trump “knew” Michael Cohen had paid off adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Over the weekend, the GOP 2024 contender returned to Florida to attend the Republican National Committee’s Spring Donor Retreat at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach, where he hobnobbed with influential conservatives, including many in contention to be his running mate, and delivered a scathing speech saying Joe Biden’s cabinet was running a “Gestapo administration.”

The White House accused Mr Trump of “echoing the appalling rhetoric of fascists, lunching with neo-Nazis, and fanning debunked conspiracy theories”.

The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.