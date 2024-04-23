Trump trial live updates: Ex-president accused of breaking gag order again with attacks on Michael Cohen
Former president’s historic ‘hush money’ election interference trial is underway in New York
Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial is now well underway with the prosecution and defence teams having presented their opening statements on Monday.
Tabloid media mogul David Pecker, who published The National Enquirer and was part of the “catch-and-kill” scheme at the heart of the case, also began giving testimony and will return to the witness stand on Tuesday.
Judge Juan Merchan will also rule today on complaints raised by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s team about numerous instances of Mr Trump allegedly violating the terms of his gag order by posting bitterly about the case and its key participants on his Truth Social platform.
The defendant continued to whine on social media on Monday evening, calling Mr Bragg “an election denier” as he otherwise looked ahead to the Supreme Court’s hearding on his presidential immunity defence against prosecution, which will take place on Thursday.
Elsewhere on the legal front, an agreement has been reached over Mr Trump’s $175m bond to appeal the civil fraud trial ruling against him and witness statements in the classified documents case have been made public.
Alex Woodward is providing live updates from the courthouse throughout the trial.
Trump attorney Emil Bove is now sitting where Todd Blanche was, suggesting that Bove might lead with David Pecker’s cross-examination if we make it there today.
Jury is in. Judge is seated. We’re 18 minutes behind schedule on an already-shortened day.
David Pecker is back on the stand an testimony will resume.
Trump attacks judge and DA on Truth Social during brief recess
During that short break following a morning in which his lawyers had to defend his Truth Social posts, Donald Trump took to his social media platform to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan:
Every single Legal Scholar and Expert said that Soros backed prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, has “no case.” This list includes Jonathan Turley, Gregg Jarrett, Byron York, Andrew McCarthy, Mark Levin, Alan Dershowitz, Mike Davis, David Rivkin, Kristin Shapiro, Brad Smith, Andrew Cherkasky, and many more. SO WHY WON’T THEY DROP THIS CASE? Alvin Bragg never wanted to bring it - thought it was a joke. Was furious at lawyer MARK POMERANTZ (will he be prosecuted?) for what he did!
That was followed by a call for the judge to recuse himself:
HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF. THIS IS A KANGAROO COURT, AND THE JUDGE SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF!
It’s hard to believe any other criminal defendant would get away with this sort of behaviour.
Michael Cohen escalates Twitter war with Trump
Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has escalated his social media war with the former president, handing him an unflattering nickname ahead of his testimony in the hush money trial.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, Cohen called Mr Trump “Von S***zInPantz” and claimed he “stinks of desperation”.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Watch: No comments from Trump on way back into court
Just a quick wave to the cameras...
Court resumes
After a short break, Donald Trump and his defence team are back in court.
The contempt of court hearing did not appear to go well and Judge Juan Merchan will rule later.
Until then the trial itself will resume, picking up where we left off on Monday, with the testimony of David Pecker, former publisher of The National Enquirer and a key player in the “catch-and-kill” scheme.
You can catch up on Pecker’s testimony from yesterday here:
Fact check: Trump claims his supporters are being prevented from protesting at courthouse
Here’s Vaughn Hillyard of NBC News with a quick fact check on Trump’s claim that the police have shut down the streets around the courthouse making it difficult for his supporters to get there to protest...
It’s just not true.
As The Independent’s Alex Woodward noted earlier from the courthouse, it was the same situation downtown on Monday: “Nothing was preventing protests yesterday. But only a few showed up.”
Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch notes, it’s all a bit: “Sad!”
Watch: Trump again calls for protests of his trial... but no one has shown up
Judge to deliver gag order violation decision later
Judge Merchan is going to reserve a decision on the gag order violations until later.
For the prosecution, Conroy is back up to close things out, noting that Trump “knows exactly what he’s doing”.
The court will take a break before the jury comes in at 11am.
We’re on to the Truth Social post quoting Jesse Watters of Fox News, which Merchan notes is not a repost.
Trump or someone would’ve had to type it out, “hold down the shift key,” etc.
The post is not an attempt to “threaten or intimidate jurors,” Blanche says.
Emil Bove walks over to Blanche with a laptop that pulled up a post from Jesse Watters from 17 April, that he says “verbatim” what Trump posted.
But Trump posted “three hours later … There’s no relevance there,” Merchan says.
Merchan adds: “You’re losing all credibility”
Merchan: “When something is reposted, how does it get onto your client’s Truth Social account?”
Blanche: “There’s a group of folks that work with President Trump that when they see articles that they believe President Trump’s audience should read, there’s a mechanism...”
Merchan: “What is the mechanism?”
Blanche, fumbling.
Merchan: “It requires some kind of action. It’s not passive.”
Merchan wants to understand whether it’s his “client’s position that his reposts, he did not believe he was violating the gag order.”
“Are you testifying under oath that’s his position?”
Blanche: “I expect you to look at the fact that there’s a history here of posting and reposting that have gone unchecked.”
Merchan is over it.
“You presented… nothing,” he says. “I’ve asked you eight or nine times to show me the exact post and you’ve not been able to show me even once.”
