All 12 jurors and six alternates have been seated for Donald Trump’s first criminal trial, which will begin in earnest on Monday with opening arguments.

Five final alternate jurors were selected on Friday, concluding a four-day week of jury selection to begin the first-ever criminal trial of an American president.

The former president, craning his neck to watch a final pool of potential jurors, leaned in his chair and scribbled notes at the defence table as a group of Manhattan residents were quizzed about their opinions of him.

“I believe we have a full panel,” New York Justice Juan Merchan told the courtroom on Friday afternoon, after seating five alternates.

Jurors have been instructed to return to the criminal courthouse on Monday morning, and attorneys are expected to deliver opening arguments in a case that could last up to two months.

The jury includes seven men and five women, and alternates includes five women and one man.

All must be present each day.

This is a developing story