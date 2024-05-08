Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel revelled in some of the salacious details that came to light in Stormy Daniels’ testimony about her alleged encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

Ms Daniels appeared in the Manhattan court to testify as part of an ongoing hush money trial against the former president. Just before the 2016 presidential election, Ms Daniels was paid $130,000 in exchange for her silence over her alleged affair with Mr Trump back in 2006. Mr Trump has repeatedly denied the affair ever happened.

Mr Trump has been accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the so-called hush money payments. He denies all the charges against him.

On Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host showed his excitement that his show was yet again mentioned during court proceedings that day, notably when Ms Daniels was asked to recount her 2018 interview with Kimmel, where he questioned if her signature was legitimate on a letter signed by her stating that she had not had an affair with Mr Trump.

“Somehow, I’ve become the Kato Kaelin of this trial,” Kimmel said, making reference to referring to one of the key witnesses in OJ Simpson’s “trial of the century” in the 1990s.

While Ms Daniels did not spare details during the graphic testimony of her alleged sexual encounter with the former president after meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006, Mr Trump’s defence team argued the testimony was designed to “embarrass” Mr Trump and called for a mistrial.

“This is the kind of testimony that makes it impossible to come back from,” Mr Trump’s lead defence attorney Todd Blanche told the judge.

Stormy Daniels appeared in court on Tuesday to testify in Donald Trump’s hush money trial ( REUTERS )

Kimmel joked about “how are any of us supposed to move forward” after having to visualise the alleged encounter.

Judge Merchan denied the defence motion for a mistrial, but he warned prosecutors that “there were some things that were better left unsaid.”

However, this is one area that the late show host was reluctant to agree with.

“See, now that’s where I have to object,” he said. “Yes, we do need to know the details. Some of us are trying to host a show here!”

The host also mused over Ms Danies’ claim that Mr Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter, although it was unclear if he was referring to Ivanka or Tiffany Trump.

Nevertheless, Kimmel stated that it “feels like we should lock him up just for that”.

The host did not leave out one of the more bizarre specifics in Ms Daniels’ testimony, where she claimed that as she was leaving the hotel room, Mr Trump called her “honeybunch.”

“Interestingly, it’s also a term Melania would use at Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel joked. “As in, ‘Honey, bunch of FBI agents at the door to see you’.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump’s representative for comment.