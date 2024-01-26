Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from outside court after the jury reached a verdict in the civil defamation trial over Donald Trump’s 2019 denial of writer E. Jean Carroll’s claim that he raped her.

The New York jury has ordered him to pay her a total of $83.3m in damages.

A previous jury already found Mr Trump liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll in a department store dressing room in early 1996 and for subsequently defaming her.

Moments after Ms Carroll’s lawyer began presenting her closing argument on Friday 26 January, Mr Trump stood up and walked out of the courtroom — with the judge noting it for the record.

He returned for the defence summation.

The trial has also seen tense exchanges between the former president’s lawyer, Alina Habba, and Judge Lewis Kaplan including a warning that she was “on the verge of spending some time in the lockup” on Friday.