Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has had many nicknames throughout the years, from giving himself the moniker ‘very stable genius’ to the more recent ‘Sleepy Don’ – coined by social media users reacting to him apparently during the first day of the ongoing hush money trial.

However, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has bestowed a new nickname upon the former president as the “king of pettiness” after Trump’s latest Truth Social rant, launched at former attorney general Bill Barr.

The post from the former president came after Mr Barr revealed that he would be voting for “the Republican ticket” in the 2024 election despite being a vocal critic of Trump.

Back in July, Mr Barr compared Trump to a “defiant nine-year-old kid” and has said on several occasions that a second term with Trump would be chaotic.

“After months of calling him unfit for office, Mr Barr said he’s voting for him anyway,” Klepper’s The Daily Show co-host Ronny Chieng said.

“And Trump responded with as much grace as you’d expect,” Chieng added before proceeding to show the post that Mr Trump made on Truth Social late on Wednesday.

“Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ (New York Post!),” Mr Trump posted.

“Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement. Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!” he concluded.

Trump is currently on trial in New York, facing 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to alleged hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election made to conceal alleged affairs.

Donald Trump with Bill Barr in the Cabinet Room of the White House in 2020 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Donald Trump is the King of Pettiness,” Klepper announced.

“I am positive in an alt-universe Trump was a sorority president just dripping with shade,” Klepper joked. “Like, ‘Wow, Bill. I love that bikini. You’re so brave to be wearing that. You go, girl!”

Mr Barr revealed he would be voting Republican on Wednesday on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom after he was asked if he would support the former president in the upcoming election.

“I’ve said all along given two bad choices, I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country,” he responded.

“Trump may be playing Russian roulette, but a continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide, in my opinion,” the former Trump administration attorney general added.

It was not long ago, however, that Mr Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump from 2019 to 2020, warned what could happen if Trump won the election.

“His style of governance, his continuing to pander to anger and frustration versus a constructive approach to solving our problem, is going to be chaotic and not going to accomplish very much,” Mr Barr said in December.