Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has concluded that San Jose State University discriminated against women by permitting a transgender athlete to compete on its women’s volleyball team, the US Education Department announced on Wednesday.

The department has presented San Jose State with a resolution deal. Under its terms, the California-based university would be required to adopt the administration’s definitions of "male" and "female," reinstate titles and records that officials claim were "misappropriated by male athletes," and issue an apology to female athletes.

University officials have yet to comment on the matter.

This action is part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration against states, schools, and colleges that allow transgender athletes, a policy President Donald Trump has pledged to end.

Should San Jose State reject the proposed agreement, it could face a lawsuit from the Justice Department and risk losing crucial federal funding.

Several opposing teams reportedly refused to play against San Jose State, resulting in forfeitures ( AP2011 )

The investigation into San Jose State commenced in February, running concurrently with a similar inquiry at the University of Pennsylvania. Penn subsequently agreed to a comparable deal, which involved modifying school records set by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and apologising to other members of the swim team.

Department officials assert that San Jose State violated Title IX, a 1972 gender equity law, by allowing a transgender athlete on the team and for allegedly retaliating against players who voiced opposition to the decision.

Kimberly Richey, assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department, stated: "We will not relent until SJSU is held to account for these abuses and commits to upholding Title IX to protect future athletes from the same indignities."

San Jose State’s volleyball team garnered national attention after nine players filed a lawsuit challenging the league’s policies on transgender athlete participation, arguing it was unfair and posed a safety risk. Several opposing teams reportedly refused to play against San Jose State, resulting in forfeitures.

San Jose State has not publicly confirmed the presence of a transgender player on its volleyball team.

As part of the administration’s proposed deal, the university would be compelled to send a personalised apology to every woman who played on the women’s indoor volleyball team from 2022 through 2024, on the 2023 beach volleyball team, and to any woman who forfeited a match rather than compete against San Jose State.