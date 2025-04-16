Trump administration sues Maine over transgender athletes in girls’ sports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is suing Maine’s education department for failing to comply with the government’s push to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports.

The move is an escalation in the dispute over whether Maine is abiding by a federal law barring discrimination in education, based on sex.

The lawsuit follows weeks of feuding between the Republican administration and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

It has led to threats to cut off funding and a war of words at the White House, where President Donald Trump sought out Mills and asked her if she’d comply with an executive order on transgender athletes.

She told him she'd comply with state and federal law.

“You’d better comply,” Trump warned. “Otherwise, you’re not getting any federal funding.”

Mills replied: “We’ll see you in court.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi announces the Trump administration is suing Maine ( AP )

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the legal action at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday.

She appeared alongside former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has emerged as a public face of the opposition to transgender athletes.

Trump's departments of Education and Health and Human Services have said the Maine agency is violating the federal Title IX anti-discrimination law by allowing transgender girls to participate on girls’ teams.

Maine officials have refused to agree with a settlement that would have banned transgender students from sports, arguing that the law does not prevent schools from letting transgender athletes participate.

In March, the Trump administration pulled millions of dollars of research funding from the University of Maine.

In an email received by the college from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency’s chief financial officer ordered all payments paused while the department “evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions” related to possible civil rights violations at the school, according to Reuters.

The university said in a press release that it had received $30 million in USDA funding in fiscal year 2024.