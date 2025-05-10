Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump claims a ‘total reset’ has been reached with China during high-stakes trade talks

The two countries are holding high-stakes talks this weekend

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Saturday 10 May 2025 19:32 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

President Donald Trump claims that there has been “a total reset” with China after his aggressive tariffs fueled a trade war with the world’s second-biggest economy.

The two countries are holding high-stakes talks this weekend after being at loggerheads for weeks over the tariffs.

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday evening. “We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!”

While no handout of the negotiations has yet been provided by either country, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua described Saturday’s meetings as “an important step toward resolving the dispute.”

This is a developing story

