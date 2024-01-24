Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump threatened that Nikki Haley would be “under investigation” if she beat him in the Republican primary after defeating her in New Hampshire.

The former president appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador after she vowed to continue her fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“Just a little note to Nikki, she is not going to win, but if she did she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, but she will be under investigation in minutes,” said Mr Trump to a crowd of his supporters on Tuesday night.

“And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out.”

Mr Trump, who is the first and only former or sitting president to be criminally charged, faces a total of 91 felony counts across his four criminal indictments by state and federal prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Oh Dear ... Trump going full meltdown. Says Nikki will soon be "under investigation"... LOL pic.twitter.com/T6otQM4DzM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 24, 2024 1 / 2 Trump makes dark threats of 'investigations' against Haley Trump makes dark threats of 'investigations' against Haley Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley delivers remarks at her primary night rally at the Grappone Conference Center on January 23, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire Getty Images Trump makes dark threats of 'investigations' against Haley Republican presidential hopeful and former US President Donald Trump speaks during an Election Night Party in Nashua, New Hampshire AFP via Getty Images