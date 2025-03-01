Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half of all Americans believe that President Donald Trump will attempt to go for a third term, according to a new poll.

Survey participants were asked if they think Trump "will attempt to serve a third term" — 21 percent said "definitely" and 31 percent said "probably."

Trump cannot run for a third term as a constitutional amendment states that presidents aren't allowed to "be elected to the office of the President more than twice." That hasn't stopped the president from musing about the possibility. In the campaign, Trump said he wouldn't run in 2028 if he lost. But, now that he has won, he has floated a third term.

"Should I run again? You tell me," Trump said at a Black History Month event last week.

open image in gallery More than half of Americans in a recent poll say they believe that Donald Trump will try for a third term, despite it being banned by the Constitution ( AP )

Trump also posted on his Truth Social platform that New York was "saved" after his administration announced that it was rescinding a congestion pricing proposal. "LONG LIVE THE KING!" he added.

In the YouGov poll, 16 percent said Trump is "probably not" going to try to serve a third term, with 18 percent saying that he's "definitely not" going to do it, The Hill noted.

However, a constitutional amendment was recently put forward by Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Oagles that would allow Trump to serve a third term so the U.S. “can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

The recent poll, which included 2,900 people, was conducted on February 25.

open image in gallery The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution says that presidents can only serve up to two full terms. Trump started his second term in January 2025 ( via REUTERS )

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution says that presidents can only serve up to two full terms (eight years). Trump has said he may feel “entitled” to more while also suggesting he doesn’t want to run again after his next term ends in January 2029.

Congressional Democrats have proposed a measure to clarify that the 22nd Amendment expressly forbids a third term in office, and the 78-year-old Trump has at times admitted defeat to the constitutional guardrails he’s up against, despite his rhetoric.

The 32nd U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms in office helped inspire the 22nd Amendment in the first place.

Ratified in 1951, the amendment came after Roosevelt had been elected four consecutive times, from 1932 to 1944. He died in office in April 1945, shortly into his fourth term.

The amendment states that presidents can serve a maximum of two full terms.

If a vice president becomes president during the term of their predecessor, which has occurred nine times in U.S. history due to death or resignation, they can still serve two full terms as long as they serve less than half of their predecessor’s remaining term.

Before Roosevelt, whose time in office coincided with the twin international crises of the Depression and World War II, presidents had observed an unofficial tradition of not serving more than two terms.

Despite Trump bucking constitutional guardrails in his first presidency, he would face a tall order in getting a constitutional amendment through Congress to try to secure a third term.

A proposal for a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Republicans hold slim majorities in both chambers. Ratifying an amendment would require the support of three-fourths of all state legislatures.