Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viral pictures of Donald Trump’s car being driven with its trunk open in Florida over the weekend have raised questions about the president’s security.

Eyebrows were raised after the images of ‘The Beast’ emerged on Sunday as President Trump headed to Palm Beach International Airport to make the journey back to Washington after a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Photographers from several news agencies captured the unusual sight, which showed Trump’s silhouette in the back seat while the trunk of his car was wide open behind him.

It is unclear why the trunk was open, or whether the incident could have compromised the president’s security. However, officials stated that the unusual incident had no impact on the president’s journey.

The Secret Service insisted the trunk had ‘no impact’ on the motorcade ( AFP/Getty )

Speaking to CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg, a Secret Service spokesperson insisted the open trunk had “no impact” on the motorcade’s movement, vehicle systems, or equipment.

The moment has sparked speculation online, with people coming up with possible—and humorous—explanations as to why the president’s vehicle was traveling in the strange fashion.

One blamed the ongoing government shutdown, writing on X: “Secret service not being paid during the govt shut down? Trunk open? What do they care, let Trump shut it himself.”

Another referenced President Trump’s alleged friendship with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, writing: “So that's where they're hiding the Epstein Files!”.

But others were quick to point out the mistake and question his staff: “The trunk of the Beast was left open while Trump was heading to the airport in Florida. (great staff),” one wrote on BlueSky.

Officials are secretive about the contents of The Beast’s trunk. In 2013, Autoweek reported it stored “extra weapons, a separate oxygen supply under the president’s seat and emergency medical equipment, including bottles of the president’s blood type”.

The Independent has contacted the Secret Service and the White House for comment.