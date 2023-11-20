Trump complains that there wasn’t enough food for him at Texas Thanksgiving lunch

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While at a Thanksgiving dinner event commending US troops serving at the Southern Border, former President Donald Trump jokingly complained that organisers didn’t save him a plate of food.

“The food looked very good,” the former president said at a luncheon for Texas State Patrol officers. “I wanted to have some but they didn’t have any for me.

“They had none left. That’s not good. That’s my kind of food too.”

Mr Trump later took to Truth Social, his social media platform, to thank the officials.

“I had a great afternoon with each and everyone of you — You’re ALL appreciated more than you’ll ever know,” he said. “On behalf of all Americans, THANK YOU for your service and dedication.”

Mr Trump served meals to the state’s Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard servicemembers who are stationed along the border under Operation Lone Star, a security initiative to combat rising migrant crossings. The officials will be spending the holiday on the border.

Meals were provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association.

The Independent reached out to Mr Trump’s campaign for comment.

Following the event in Edinburg, Texas Republican Gov Greg Abbott endorsed Mr Trump in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Now more than ever, America needs a President who will secure the border and prioritise national security.

“President Trump is the clear choice to get the job done.” Mr Trump is currently ahead in the polls against his Republican counterparts.

It’s not the first time Mr Trump has made such comments regarding Thanksgiving. In response to a reporter’s question in 2018 asking him what he’s most grateful for, Mr Trump said, “For having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country.

“I’ve made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you wouldn’t believe it.”