Trump claims ‘billionaires on the left’ partly to blame for violence against Tesla
The president said that the same group of mysterious people were also ‘probably involved’ in his various legal battles
Donald Trump said in an interview that “billionaires on the left” are partly to blame for the violence seen against Tesla vehicles and facilities across the country in recent months.
The president said on Newsmax Tuesday that the same group of mysterious people were also “probably involved” in his various legal battles.
“The Tesla violence. Have you heard anything about billionaires on the left, whether it's Soros or somebody else?Have you heard anything about planning, coordination, funding for these attacks?” asked Newsmax host Greg Kelly.
Trump replied: “I believe that that is part of it, yeah. There are some of them that were involved with my trials that were, I think, probably involved with that also.” The president did not elaborate on identities or provide further details.
The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment and clarification on the remarks.
Trump’s comments follow a spate of attacks against the electric vehicle company whose CEO is Trump’s self-proclaimed “First Buddy” Elon Musk.
According to NBC News, at least 80 attacks have been reported against Tesla vehicles since the tech billionaire began gutting the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency in January.
Protests targeting Tesla showrooms have also erupted across the U.S., and charging sites set ablaze, and vehicles vandalized. Others are selling their Teslas and company stocks amid growing unease over Musk’s political influence and relationship with Trump.
Speaking to Newsmax, Trump again defended Musk as “a wonderful patriot” and “a legitimate guy” who had never asked him for a favor.
Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed to treat those who vandalize Teslas as “domestic terrorists,” a label used by the president earlier this month. On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed reports that a task force dedicated to investigating the attacks had been established.
Sharing an article by a New York Post reporter on X, Patel wrote: “The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments