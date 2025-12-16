Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is offering six-figure salaries for positions within the newly established U.S. Tech Force — and applicants hoping to join the team of “elite” specialists don’t need a college degree or prior work experience.

Employees hired for the program, announced on Monday by the Office of Personnel Management, will work across various agencies to help modernize the vast bureaucracy within the federal government, according to a report in Fortune.

“This is a clarion call,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said. “If you want to help your country lead in the age of rapid technological advancement, we need you.”

Tech Force aims to hire around 1,000 specialists, including data scientists, engineers, and technology leaders to tackle complex challenges related to technology, including data modernization and digital service delivery.

They will be placed across more than a dozen agencies — including the Departments of State, Defense, Treasury, Agriculture, Transportation, and Energy — in an “unprecedented” effort to achieve “cross-government coordination.”

open image in gallery The Trump administration is offering six-figure salaries for positions within the newly established U.S. Tech Force. Applicants not not need to have a college degree or work experience. ( Getty Images )

The program’s website states that “a traditional degree is not required” to apply and that “no fixed amount of work experience is required.”

“What matters most is your ability to address critical government technology challenges,” the website states. It adds that those seeking to apply must meet minimum requirements for each position and that those hired will be given “world-class technical training and work closely with senior managers sourced directly from industry.”

Tech Force website’s FAQ section says the only “essential” skills are “strong problem-solving abilities and a passion for public service,” Fortune reports.

Workers can expect to serve for two-year stints, where annual salaries are projected to range from $150,000 to $200,000. Most of the available roles are based in Washington, D.C. and the administration is aiming to fill them as soon as possible.

open image in gallery Trump hosted tech and business leaders — including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates — for a dinner at the White House in September. ( Getty Images )

“Tech Force is America’s elite corps for the AI revolution, mobilizing the nation’s best minds to lead on digital frontlines, defend our global edge and secure our future in technological leadership,” US Federal CIO Gregory Barbaccia said. “It is a call to service for our nation’s best technologists to join a mission-critical corps that will ensure our competitiveness, modernize our government infrastructure and lead the world in innovation from education to medicine.”

The initiative falls in line with Trump’s AI Action Plan, unveiled in July, which aims to unleash private sector innovation, accelerate the adoption of AI within government and maintain the U.S.’s competitive edge on this new frontier.

“Tech Force is a critical aspect of this directive,” OPM stated.

The new government program will partner with numerous private companies, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and Uber, Fortune reports. The list is expected to grow.

These firms will provide mentorship programs and training resources, as well as nominate their own employees to work in the government and pledge to consider Tech Force alumni for private sector employment.