Donald Trump and plenty of Republicans are at their wits’ end when it comes to the threats of ousting Speaker Mike Johnson coming from Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Mr Johnson is set to appear at an “election integrity” event with the former president at Mar-a-Lago on Friday having strongly backed efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Ms Greene has been threatening to oust Mr Johnson and filed a motion to vacate after the speaker made a deal with Democrats to keep the government funded.

People close to Mr Trump are not happy about Ms Greene threatening to push the House Republicans back into another chaotic speaker fight this close to the election, with one person calling it a “distraction. Unwanted. And just stupid,” when speaking to Politico.

The individual said “We’re not going to get trapped into this cycle of bull****” instigated by certain House members.”

Another person told the outlet that Ms Greene isn’t being “constructive” and that the former president doesn’t approve of the infighting.

The circle around Mr Trump are growing tired of the relentless threats of vacating the speaker’s chair as concerns grow that Mr Johnson could get the boot as cooperation grows between the speaker and the Trump campaign ahead of the election.

Aides to Mr Johnson and Mr Trump have been in close contact and there are discussions of having regular meetings between the teams and the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, according to Politico.

Ms Greene’s attempt to oust Mr Johnson could be averted, possibly with the help of the Democrats, but it would likely lead to a weakened speakership and Republican party machine.

This comes as Texas Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw has said that there doesn’t seem to be much support for Ms Greene’s attempt to ouster Mr Johnson.

“Right now, I’m not sure that there’s a real appetite by enough people to just oust Speaker Johnson. I think some people want, you know, a little bit of fame, a little bit of attention. That’s usually the kind of antics we see up here,” Mr Crenshaw said on Fox News on Wednesday.

“Johnson’s got a tough needle to thread on a lot of very, very tough issues. And he’s just got to do it,” he added, calling Mr Johnson’s unsuccessful attempt to reauthorise the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act a “major failure”.

On Wednesday, Ms Greene met with Mr Johnson for the first time since filing the motion to vacate last month.

“We didn’t walk out with a deal. I explained to him that, and he acknowledged, that as a Republican member of the House, I pretty much have the best view of how the base feels and what Republican voters want,” she told the press, according to The Hill.

“We’ve gotten to this point in our politics where anytime you disagree with somebody ... you have to push them off a cliff,” Mr Crenshaw added, calling it an “absurd tactic”.

“That’s become the norm in DC and the unfortunate reality is that ... too many people actually cheer it on,” he said.

Ms Greene’s office told The Hill that Mr Crenshaw “Went on TV, attacked MTG knowing it would get headlines like this one (aka attention)”.