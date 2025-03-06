Trump backtracks and lifts tariffs on most Mexican goods for a month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is walking back his tariff plan and now has granted a month-long reprieve for some goods imported from Mexico after a Thursday telephone call with Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump said he was issuing an exemption on any goods imported into the U.S. that are compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement that he negotiated during his first term.

“After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd,” he said in a statement posted to his Truth Social platform.

He added that the temporary reprieve was “an accommodation” made “out of respect” for Sheinbaum, who he credited for “working hard” with him to combat illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation,” he said.

President Donald Trump has back tracked on his proposed tariff plan for Mexico. He has now suspended them on most goods for the next month ( AP )

Trump has not announced any similar exemption for Canadian goods that are compliant with the trade agreement, but in a separate Truth Social post he claimed — without evidence — that outgoing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who earlier this year announced his intention to stand down as soon as his Liberal Party elects a new leader, was using the trade war the American president started without provocation as a way to remain in office.

The American president has spent months stoking a feud with his country’s northern neighbor and has claimed that there is an epidemic of fentanyl trafficking across the U.S.-Canada border, the largest unguarded land border in the world.

In reality, the vast majority of fentanyl entering the United States on land comes from Mexico through legal ports of entry smuggled by Americans. But this has not stopped Trump from using the alleged fentanyl trafficking as a pretext to unilaterally impose import taxes on goods from Canada and claiming that the tariffs — which are paid by Americans — could be avoided were Canadians to elect to have their country annexed by the United States.

Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has called the unilateral tax increases imposed on Americans by his American counterpart “a very dumb thing to do” and has said the trade war started by Trump could continue for some time.

The prospect of a long trade war fought by the U.S. against two of its largest trading partners has depressed American stock markets to a point that all gains made since Trump was sworn in for a second term have been erased.

More follows...