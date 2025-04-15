Republican senator admits he doesn’t know ‘what’s in Trump’s head’ over tariffs
‘The administration has not given one clear rationale for its tariffs,’ admits Louisiana’s John Kennedy
Senator John Kennedy, typically a keen supporter of President Donald Trump, admitted that he did not know “what’s in his head” after the president’s recent movements on tariffs.
Trump introduced his steep “reciprocal” tariffs on goods exported by America’s allies in the White House Rose Garden earlier this month to much fanfare. He eventually bowed to pressure and suspended them for 90 days after the uncertainty caused traders to panic and sent the stock markets crashing.
The president has since caused further confusion regarding his strategy by insisting there would be no exceptions, just a day after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said smartphones would be exempt.
Interviewing Kennedy on his CNN show Monday, anchor Jake Tapper asked the Louisiana Republican what he made of Trump’s erratic messaging, the former having recently signaled some disquiet on the subject.
“I have heard from Republicans on this show and others saying that they didn’t think President Trump – as great a communicator as they think he is normally – fully explain what he is trying to do with these tariffs,” Tapper said.
“What do you think?
“I see what you see,” Kennedy answered. “I think I know what’s in the president’s heart, but I don’t know what’s in his head. The people you’re talking about are right.
“The administration has not given one clear rationale for its tariffs. I think that’s intentional. I don’t know, but my guess is it’s intentional.
“And that it’s part of the president’s negotiating strategy, but Jake, I don’t want to feign understanding. I don’t know.”
“The president believes if you’re gonna be a bear, be a grizzly. Like him or dislike him, agree or disagree – right now, he’s being a grizzly.”
Never shy of a folksy turn-of-phrase, Kennedy also spoke out against Trump’s tariffs on Fox News earlier this month by comparing them to strong drink.
“Tariffs are like whiskey,” he said. “A little whiskey under the right circumstances can be refreshing. Too much whiskey under the wrong circumstances, and you end up drunk as a goat.
“We just don’t know right now. But we’ll know within the next six months. If it works, let’s take a dozen. If it doesn’t work, the president will have to recalibrate.”
He followed that up in another appearance on the same network five days later by likening Trump to a pit bull.
“He’s like the pit bull, though, who caught the car,” the senator elaborated.
“I don’t know what the president’s going to do next… I hope he takes a deal.
“I hope he and [Treasury Secretary] Scott Bessent go to every one of those countries and reduce those tariffs and trade barriers down to zero and let American businesses compete with those foreign businesses.
“Competition makes us better.”
