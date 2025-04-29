Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With economists and business leaders warning of impending disaster from the massive import taxes placed on most Chinese imports by President Donald Trump, the White House is still playing coy about whether the president and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have spoken about de-escalating the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Asked whether he could confirm any conversations between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dodged a reporter’s query on the subject at a Tuesday morning White House press briefing by suggesting that knowing whether any conversations had taken place was outside the perimeter of his job responsibilities.

“I would say [White House Press Secretary] Karoline {Leavitt] and I have a lot of jobs around the White House, running the switchboard isn’t one of them,” he said.

Bessent also said he would not “get into the nitty-gritty ... of who’s talking to whom” and told reporters that the possibility of including a Sino-American trade deal among the 18 major trade negotiations that are currently ongoing would be “put to the side” even as 17 others are “in motion.”

open image in gallery Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing at the White House, dodged a question about whether talks between the US and China were happening ( REUTERS )

According to public records and reporting, the last time Trump and Xi spoke by phone was on January 17, three days before Trump was sworn in for his second term as president.

In the 103 days that have elapsed since that phone call, Trump has taken a meat ax to the global trading system — as well as the vital U.S.-China trade relationship — by unilaterally imposing import taxes of 145 percent, effectively more than doubling the price Americans must pay for a wide range of products.

Beijing has retaliated with a 125 percent tariff on anything its own citizens buy that is imported from the U.S. but exempted some American-made semiconductor products.

Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent days that he and Xi have spoken about resolving the standoff. He told Time magazine last week that Xi had called him. And on Friday, he claimed to have spoken with the Chinese leader “numerous times” during a brief question-and-answer session with reporters before leaving the White House for the late Pope Francis’ funeral over the weekend.

open image in gallery Trump and Xi at a G20 summit in Japan in 2019. According to public records and reporting, the pair have not spoken since Trump returned to office on January 20 ( REUTERS )

Other Trump officials have said they are engaging with their Chinese counterparts, including Bessent and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, the latter of whom claimed that the Trump administration was in contact with Beijing “every day” during an appearance on CNN.

“According to our team in Washington, the conversations are ongoing regarding multiples of trade, multiples of the trade goods that are coming out and going in,” she said.

Yet the Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly and vehemently denied that any leader-to-leader talks have occurred, most recently on Monday when spokesperson Guo Jiakun said “the two heads of state have not called each other recently” — at least as far as he knew.

"I would like to reiterate that China and the U.S. have not conducted consultations or negotiations on the tariffs issue,” he said.

"If the U.S. really wants to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop threatening and blackmailing [China],” he added.