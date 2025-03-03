The car companies that could be hit by Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

United States tariffs on Canada and Mexico are scheduled to take effect on Tuesday.

However, President Trump will determine whether they will be set at the proposed 25 per cent, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The tariffs could affect several automakers and auto suppliers, which have plants in Mexico and Canada.

Many export hundreds of thousands of vehicles to the US every year.

Among the vehicles that could be hit by the tariffs are popular models like Ram pick-ups, the Chevy Silverado and Santa Fe SUVs.

Michelin tyres and auto parts like seat belts and air bags could also be hit.

Here is a list of the car makers and suppliers likely to be affected:

Audi

Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Audi plant in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico, makes the Q5, employing more than 5,000 people. Nearly 40,000 vehicles were exported to the US in the first half of 2024, according to Mexico's automobile association.

BMW

BMW's BMWG.DE plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, produces the 3 Series, 2 Series Coupe and M2, with nearly all vehicles going to the US and other markets worldwide.

Ford

Ford F.N has three plants in Mexico. In the first half of 2024, it exported just under 196,000 cars to North America. Of those, 90 per cent went to the US, according to Mexico's automobile association.

open image in gallery A Chevy Silverado ( Amee Reehal )

General Motors

GM GM.N imported roughly 750,000 vehicles from Canada or Mexico in 2024 to the US, with most made in Mexico, GlobalData says. They include the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra full-sized pickups, and mid-sized SUVs. The Mexican plants also build two of its new EVs.

GM's three plants in Canada produce electric vans, the Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty truck, and the V8 engine and dual clutch transmission.

Honda

Honda Motor 7267.T sends 80 per cent of its Mexican output to the US market. It warned on November 6 that it would have to consider shifting production if the US imposed permanent tariffs on Mexican imports.

JAC Motors

JAC Motors 600418.SS assembles JAC brand vehicles via a joint venture with Mexican firm Giant Motors.

Kia

South Korea's Kia Corp 000270.KS has a factory in Mexico that makes its own vehicles and some Santa Fe SUVs for its affiliate Hyundai Motor 005380.KS for export to the United States.

Mazda

Mazda 7261.T exported around 120,000 vehicles from Mexico to the United States in 2023, but said it may reconsider further investments if tariffs are imposed.

open image in gallery Nissan makes Sentra, Versa and Kicks models for the US market at two plants in Mexico

Nissan

Nissan Motor 7201.T has two plants in Mexico where it makes the Sentra, Versa and Kicks models for the US market. It produced nearly 505,000 vehicles in Mexico in the first nine months of 2024.

Stellantis

Stellantis STLAM.MI operates assembly plants in Mexico making Ram pick-ups and vans, as well as the Jeep Compass mid-sized SUV. The group owns two assembly plants in Canada: one where it makes Chrysler models, and another scheduled to resume output of a new Jeep model this year.

Toyota

Toyota Motor 7203.T builds its Tacoma pick-up truck at two plants in Mexico, and sold more than 230,000 of them in the U.S. in 2023, or 10% of total sales in that market.

open image in gallery Volkswagen’s 2025 Taos

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's factory in Puebla, Mexico, made nearly 350,000 cars in 2023, including the Jetta, Tiguan and Taos, all for export to the U.S. In Canada, Volkswagen is building a battery gigafactory in Ontario, with output to begin by 2027.

Autoliv

Sweden's Autoliv ALIVsdb.ST, the world's largest maker of airbags and seat belts, employs around 15,000 staff in Mexico.

Michelin

Tyre maker Michelin MICP.PA has two plants in Mexico – Queretaro and Leon – and three in Canada.

Yanfeng

Chinese seat maker Yanfeng Automotive Interiors supplies automakers including General Motors and Toyota from its plants in Mexico.

Others

Other part makers with plants in Mexico include Italian tyremaker Pirelli PIRC.MI, Italian premium brakes maker Brembo BRBI.MI and Italy's Eurogroup Laminations EGLA.MI.

U.S. automaker Tesla encouraged its Chinese suppliers to set up plants in Mexico in 2023 to supply the factory it was planning to build in the country from early 2025, but its plans have not materialized.