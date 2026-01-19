Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The people paying for "nearly all" of President Donald Trump’s tariffs are American consumers, according to a new report from a German analyst group.

A report, released on Monday by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, determined that "foreign exporters did not meaningfully reduce their prices in response to US tariff increases."

"The $200 billion surge in customs revenue represents $200 billion extracted from American businesses and households," the report said.

The study determined that only approximately 4 percent of the financial burden created by the tariffs is being paid by foreign operators. The other 96 percent has effectively become "a consumption tax on Americans," according to Kiel's researchers.

American importers have to decide whether or not they'll pay the increased prices themselves or pass them along to manufacturers and retailers. If they choose the latter, then the manufacturers and retailers have to make the same decision — absorb the cost, or pass it along to consumers.

The study cites both Brazil and India — the B and I, respectively, in the BRICS bloc of nations — which both had 50 percent tariffs applied to their exports under Trump's policy. According to the report, Brazil's exporters "did not substantially reduce their dollar prices," and a similar response played out in India.

President Donald Trump explaining his tariff policy during his ‘Liberation Day’ announcement in April 2025. Despite claims that foreign exporters are paying for the tariffs, a recent study determined that ‘nearly all’ of the tariffs are being paid for by American importers, who may be passing those costs all the way down to American consumers ( AFP/Getty )

The institute found that in both Brazil and India, exporters chose to reduce the volume of their exports rather than lower prices.

Kiel concluded that the Trump administration's claim that foreign trading partners are paying the price for the tariffs is false.

“This claim has been central to the policy’s justification: Tariffs are framed as a tool to extract concessions from trading partners while generating revenue for the US government — at no cost to American households," the report said. “Our research shows the opposite: American importers and consumers bear nearly all the cost.”

It doesn't appear that Trump will be relenting on his tariff strategy anytime soon. Earlier this week, Trump threatened to enter a trade war with Europe if Denmark doesn't give the U.S. control over Greenland, which the president has insisted is crucial for national security.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff in February and another 25 percent tariff in June on European nations until his demands are met.

European leaders are expected to hold an emergency meeting in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the threat and a potential counter-tariff on the U.S., which would likely further raise prices on Americans already in the midst of an affordability crisis.