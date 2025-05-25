Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump delays 50 percent tariff threat to European Union until July 9

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Sunday 25 May 2025 19:39 EDT
Comments
President Donald Trump has delayed his 50 percent tariffs on the European Union until July
President Donald Trump has delayed his 50 percent tariffs on the European Union until July (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has delayed imposing 50 percent tariffs on the European Union, pushing the deadline from June 1 to July 9.

Trump said he moved the deadline after Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requested an extension.

“I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in