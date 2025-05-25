Trump delays 50 percent tariff threat to European Union until July 9

“I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
