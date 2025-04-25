Only a third of Americans approve of Trump’s tariffs in latest imploding poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mere one-third of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s sweeping international tariffs, according to a new poll.

Just 34 percent of Americans say they support Trump’s efforts to raise tariffs, a new Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll discovered. Meanwhile, 64 percent of Americans told pollsters they disapprove of the tariffs, making it one of the least popular policy moves Trump has made in office.

Americans are also worried about the impact tariffs will have, the poll reveals. Forty-seven percent of Republicans and 90 percent of Democrats say Trump’s tariffs will increase inflation.

Trump’s overall approval rating has also fallen to just 42 percent, a New York Times/Siena poll released this week shows. Two-thirds of respondents, including 75 percent of Independents and nearly half of Republicans, said they’d use the term “chaotic” to describe Trump’s presidency. “Scary” was another adjective chosen by more than half of those surveyed.

Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s tariffs — and the president himself, new polls reveal ( Getty Images )

Fifty-four percent added that Trump has gone “too far” with changing the nation’s political and economic systems. The majority of voters said Trump had specifically gone too far on tariffs, immigration enforcement and federal workforce cuts.

Trump’s party is also suffering in the polls, too. For the first time in years, Americans trust Democrats on the economy more than Republicans, a new poll from Morning Consult revealed last week.

Trump first announced his sweeping tariffs earlier this month on what he called America’s “Liberation Day.” He imposed ten percent tariffs on goods from nearly every country, and added extra levies depending on other nations’ trade relationships with the U.S.

Days later, Trump issued a 90-day pause on the tariffs, though he continued his across-the-board 10 percent tariffs. He also continued all tariffs on imported cars and car parts, steel and aluminum, and raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent. China hit back, imposing a 125 percent retaliatory tariff on American goods.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday there will likely be a de-escalation of the current trade tensions with China, but China doesn’t seem to be on the same page as Trump.

Trump and his top trade negotiators have also said they want to reach deals with 90 countries in as many days — but experts say there’s “no way” that’s possible.