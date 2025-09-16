Donald Trump says he will sue New York Times for $15bn
Trump says lawsuit is being launched in Republican stronghold of Florida
Donald Trump on Monday said he would file a defamation and libel lawsuit against the New York Times, calling it one of the most “degenerate newspapers” in the U.S., days after the newspaper published articles about his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
The U.S. president accused the newspaper of lying and defamation, calling it a “virtual mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party.
Trump threatened to sue the NYT last week for its recent coverage related to a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to Epstein.
"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times," Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!" he added.
The NYT has not yet issued a comment on the matter.
