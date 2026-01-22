Trump sues JPMorgan and its CEO for $5 billion for alleged ‘political’ debanking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has initiated a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, accusing the largest US lender of "debanking" him and his associated hospitality companies.

The legal action was filed on Thursday in a Florida state court in Miami by Trump's attorney, Alejandro Brito.

The lawsuit alleges that JPMorgan Chase "violated [its] principles by unilaterally – and without warning or remedy – terminating several of Plaintiff's bank accounts." This follows Trump's announcement over the weekend that he intended to sue the bank, claiming he was "debanked" in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

JPMorgan Chase has responded to the lawsuit, stating, "While we regret President Trump has sued us, we believe the suit has no merit. We respect the President's right to sue us and our right to defend ourselves."

The bank further clarified its policy, adding, "JPMC does not close accounts for political or religious reasons. We do close accounts because they create legal or regulatory risk for the company. We regret having to do so but often rules and regulatory expectations lead us to do so."

open image in gallery

The practice of "debanking" – where financial institutions restrict services to certain industries – has drawn scrutiny. Last month, a US banking regulator noted that nine of the largest US banks had previously imposed such restrictions.

Banks have increasingly faced political pressure, particularly from conservatives who argue that lenders adopt "woke" political stances and discriminate against sectors like firearms and fossil fuels.

This pressure intensified during Trump's second term, with him claiming some banks refused services to him and other conservatives, an allegation the banks have consistently denied.