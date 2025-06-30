‘We could just have a blast’: Trump invited to attend Sturgis motorcycle rally
Sen. Rounds invited Trump to attend the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, saying he would “be impressed with the reception.”
South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to attend the 85th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, telling the president: “We could just have a blast,” according to a report.
While the annual event in Sturgis, a town of about 7,000, draws in tens of thousands of attendees and is the world’s largest motorcycle rally, an appearance by Trump would mark the first time a President would attend, KELO reported.
The 70-year-old Republican senator formally invited Trump, 79, telling KOTA-TV, “I think we could just have a blast.”
“South Dakota is Trump Country,” Rounds wrote in the official invitation to the president. “We’d love to introduce you on stage during one of our premier concerts, in front of tens of thousands of fans, and we’re thoroughly convinced you’ll be impressed with the reception.”
"This year, the event is our 85th anniversary – which will draw rally-goers from every corner of the country and throughout the world," he continued. "Next year, the 250th anniversary of our country will also be a blow-out event. We'd be honored to host you whenever it may work in your schedule."
“We’re biased, but it’s an experience every red-blooded American should witness, or better yet, participate in,” the letter reads.
“Thank you for leading our great country, we’d love to honor you with an appreciation event like you’ve never seen,” it concludes.
Rounds told KOTA-TV that the White House confirmed they received his formal invitation.
South Dakota, which Rounds referred to in his letter as “Trump Country,” has been won by the president each time he has run.
The event, which causes small-town Sturgis to swell with tens of thousands of visitors, is held each year on the Buffalo Chip campground.
This year’s event is set to take place from August 1 through the 10th, and will feature artists including ZZ Top, Jason Aldean, Nickelback and more.
