‘We could just have a blast’: Trump invited to attend Sturgis motorcycle rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to attend the 85th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, telling the president: “We could just have a blast,” according to a report.

While the annual event in Sturgis, a town of about 7,000, draws in tens of thousands of attendees and is the world’s largest motorcycle rally, an appearance by Trump would mark the first time a President would attend, KELO reported.

The 70-year-old Republican senator formally invited Trump, 79, telling KOTA-TV, “I think we could just have a blast.”

“South Dakota is Trump Country,” Rounds wrote in the official invitation to the president. “We’d love to introduce you on stage during one of our premier concerts, in front of tens of thousands of fans, and we’re thoroughly convinced you’ll be impressed with the reception.”

"This year, the event is our 85th anniversary – which will draw rally-goers from every corner of the country and throughout the world," he continued. "Next year, the 250th anniversary of our country will also be a blow-out event. We'd be honored to host you whenever it may work in your schedule."

open image in gallery South Dakota Sen. Rounds invited Trump to attend the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, saying the president would ‘be impressed with the reception.’ Pictured: Trump with motorcycles during his first term. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We’re biased, but it’s an experience every red-blooded American should witness, or better yet, participate in,” the letter reads.

“Thank you for leading our great country, we’d love to honor you with an appreciation event like you’ve never seen,” it concludes.

Rounds told KOTA-TV that the White House confirmed they received his formal invitation.

open image in gallery The event, which causes small-town Sturgis to swell with tens of thousands of visitors, is held each year on the Buffalo Chip campground ( AFP via Getty Images )

South Dakota, which Rounds referred to in his letter as “Trump Country,” has been won by the president each time he has run.

The event, which causes small-town Sturgis to swell with tens of thousands of visitors, is held each year on the Buffalo Chip campground.

This year’s event is set to take place from August 1 through the 10th, and will feature artists including ZZ Top, Jason Aldean, Nickelback and more.