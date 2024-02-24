Watch live as Donald Trump delivers keynote speech at CPAC 2024

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as conservative leaders gather near Washington D.C. for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday 24 February.

The event will once more be headlined by Donald Trump, who will make its keynote address before heading off to South Carolina for the state’s GOP primary.

Many of those expected to be short-listed as possible Trump running mates gave bombastic speeches earlier at the conference, to try and curry favour with the former president.

Elise Stefanik, Byron Donalds, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and Kristi Noem were just some of those who took to the stage.

His rival Nikki Haley will not be at the conference but did deliver a defiant message to voters this week, pledging to fight on in the battle for the presidential nomination.