Watch live as Donald Trump delivers keynote speech at CPAC 2024
Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.
The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms.
Watch live as conservative leaders gather near Washington D.C. for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday 24 February.
The event will once more be headlined by Donald Trump, who will make its keynote address before heading off to South Carolina for the state’s GOP primary.
Many of those expected to be short-listed as possible Trump running mates gave bombastic speeches earlier at the conference, to try and curry favour with the former president.
Elise Stefanik, Byron Donalds, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and Kristi Noem were just some of those who took to the stage.
His rival Nikki Haley will not be at the conference but did deliver a defiant message to voters this week, pledging to fight on in the battle for the presidential nomination.
