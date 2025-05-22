Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Karoline Leavitt gets fiery and doubles down after press questions alleged ‘white genocide’ in South Africa

Leavitt takes aim at NBC reporter for ‘ridiculous’ line of questioning

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 22 May 2025 13:48 EDT
Comments
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clashed with Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News during her daily briefing
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clashed with Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News during her daily briefing (Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clashed with an NBC News correspondent over whether a video displayed by Donald Trump in the Oval Office during a meeting with South Africa’s president contained evidence of a “genocide” against white people is taking place in South Africa.

During Thursday’s briefing, NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor pointed out to Leavitt that a video Trump forced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to watch during their meeting did not, as the president claimed, show a “burial” site for South African farmers, but instead depicted white crosses meant to represent slain farmers.

Alcindor attemped to point out that the dozens of crosses displayed in the video shown at the White House were actually in honor of one slain couple, and were not representative of a real number of killings. Leavitt wasn’t having it.

“It’s unsubstantiated that that’s the case,” Alcindor told Leavitt.

“No, it’s true that--”, Leavitt said, looking momentarily confused before rejecting the reporter’s premise. “The video showed image of crosses in South Africa about white farmers that have been killed and politically persecuted because of the color of their skin.”

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in