Watch live: State police chief grilled on Trump assassination attempt

Watch live as the House Homeland Security Committee holds a hearing on the security issues surrounding an attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The former president was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on 13 July.

Former fire chief Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed, and another person was injured.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was identified by the FBI as the gunman.

Witnesses speaking at the committee today include Colonel Christopher L. Paris, commissioner of Pennsylvania State Police, and Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Today's evidence comes after Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle testified at a hearing before the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee after facing calls for her resignation from top Republicans including House speaker Mike Johnson and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.