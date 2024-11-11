Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump called on Republican Senators vying for the majority leader position to permit him to appoint temporary cabinet members without Senate approval through recess appointments and demanded they reject any judicial nominations until he takes office.

Complaining that Senate approval takes too long, Trump said anyone seeking the leadership position “must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!)” on Truth Social on Sunday, a tactic that would effectively allow him to place any person in his cabinet without formal Senate approval.

“Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote.

Hours after Trump’s statement, three Senators running for the leadership position endorsed Trump’s idea.

Texas Senator John Cornyn agreed Trump has the power to do so and urged Senators to get Trump’s cabinet chosen quickly. South Dakota Senator John Thune said recess appointments were an option “on the table”. Florida Senator Rick Scott backed Trump “100%”.

President-elect Donald Trump has asked Republican senators vying for the leadership to approve of his use of recess appointments to get his cabinet up and running quickly ( REUTERS )

The framers of the Constitution explicitly created checks and balances to prevent one branch of government from obtaining too much power. One way they did so was by directing the Senate to approve the president’s nominations.

Recess appointments are a provision that allows the president to appoint a cabinet position for a maximum of two years without the Senate’s approval when the chamber is out of session. Its original intent was to be used when the Senate was in recess for a long period of time.

These are fairly uncommon and the last time a president used recess appointments, in 2012 under former president Barack Obama, the Supreme Court ruled they could not be made while Congress was in pro forma sessions. This made recess appointments effectively unusable.

Both Trump and President Joe Biden were unable to use recess appointments because the Senate uses pro-forma sessions routinely – these are short sessions typically held during recess periods that ensure Congress is technically in session.

In 2020, Trump threatened to use recess appointments by forcing Congress to adjourn. However, that never occurred.

Throughout his first term, Trump memorably had a difficult time holding onto a full and consistent cabinet. It took him longer to fill his cabinet when he entered office, in part because his transition team was seemingly unprepared, but also because Democratic senators hampered several nominees from being confirmed.

This time around, Trump is more prepared. And some of the names floating around for cabinet positions are already stirring controversy.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also asked that the Senate block any judicial nominations until he takes office because “the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges.”

Trump appointed approximately 220 judges while president, a tactic that helped reshape the federal judiciary and assist Republicans in pursuing litigation. Biden has invoked a similar tactic, appointing 213.

It’s unlikely Trump’s request will materialize as Democrats have control of the Senate until the end of the year.