Donald Trump is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, according to a senior administration official.

The move, confirmed to Reuters by the official and three other sources, potentially leaves the refugees open to being swiftly deported back home amid the ongoing war.

According to the outlet, the revocations could begin as early as April and come in stark contrast to the welcome to those escaping the conflict that was rolled out by the Biden administration.

It also follows the disastrous White House meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and JD Vance on Friday, although, per Reuters, the rollback of protections for Ukrainians was underway before the feud.

The Trump administration reportedly plans to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants who were allowed to enter the U.S. under temporary humanitarian parole programs launched under Biden, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss the internal matters.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to push back, branding the Reuters report as “fake news” and insisting that no decision on the revocations had been made yet.

“This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about,” she wrote in response to the story on X. “The truth: no decision has been made at this time.”

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on Wednesday that the department had no new announcements and Ukrainian government agencies did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

A Trump executive order issued on January 20 called for DHS to "terminate all categorical parole programs."

As well as a rollback on Ukrainian refugees, the Trump administration plans to revoke parole for about 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans as soon as this month, the Trump official told Reuters.

Migrants stripped of their parole status could face fast-track deportation proceedings, according to an internal ICE email seen by the outlet.

Immigrants who cross the border illegally can be put into the fast-track deportation process known as expedited removal for two years after they enter. But for those who entered through legal ports of entry without being officially "admitted" to the U.S. - as with those on parole - there is no time limit on their rapid removal, the email reportedly said.

Reuters contributed to this report.