President Donald Trump encouraged News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch to “start making changes” at Fox News and the Wall Street Journal in a furious Truth Social post after the news organizations offered negative coverage of the administration.

In the angry post, the president flexed his influence over the conservative news groups by touting his relationship with Murdoch, who was also the former CEO of News Corp, which owns Fox News and the Journal.

The post comes a day after Fox News released a poll that found that voters are generally displeased with Trump on most issues. The Journal, meanwhile, has released an editorial criticizing Trump’s tariff agenda.

Trump was openly critical of the Wall Street Journal’s coverage as its owner, Rupert Murdoch, sat in the Oval Office. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Rupert Murdoch has told me for years that he is going to get rid of his FoxNews, Trump Hating, Fake Pollster, but he has never done so. This ‘pollster’ has gotten me, and MAGA, wrong for years,” Trump wrote.

He added, “Also, and while he’s at it, he should start making changes at the China Loving Wall Street Journal. It sucks!!!”

The Independent has asked Fox News and the Wall Street Journal for comment.

Trump’s anger toward the Journal is nothing new, he has been highly critical of the newspaper in recent months due to its negative editorial coverage of his administration. When the president invited Murdoch to join him in signing an executive order, he openly criticized its coverage in front of Murdoch.

In the past, the president has relied on conservative news organizations, many of which belong to News Corp, to support him and amplify his agenda positively as he battles legacy media, which are typically highly critical.

The Trump administration has clashed with legacy media during his first 100 days back in office. This includes banning the Associated Press from certain events over its use of the term ‘Gulf of Mexico,’ shaking up press briefing room seating and inviting new, often conservative, media outlets to press briefings.

Although he maintains a working relationship with Murdoch, the two have sparred in the past. Notably, after Trump left the White House in 2021, Murdoch was largely unsupportive of the president’s election fraud claims.

While Murdoch is the founder of News Corp, he stepped down as CEO in 2013 and executive chairman in 2023.

Trump has launched his fair share of hits at Murdoch, such as when Fox News was embroiled in a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for spreading lies about the integrity of the 2020 election.

Now, the president is taking another swing at the 94-year-old media mogul in the hopes of influencing change at the news groups.